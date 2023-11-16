Open Extended Reactions

What's in store today?

Recovery from that semifinal, eh? Australia and South Africa face off in the other semifinal today to decide who will challenge India in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup on November 19.

One Indian team aiming to win a World Cup, another aiming to qualify for one - India's men's national football team is in action at 10 PM today, when they take on Kuwait in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kuwait City. Given the group also contains Qatar and Afghanistan, Igor Stimac's men will have no room for error as they aim to finish in the top-two of the group. Aaditya Narayan has a detailed preview here, and he will also take you through the live coverage of the game.

Badminton ought to also be high up in the mind of the Indian sports fan, as HS Prannoy faces Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the second round of the Japan Masters today (11:50 AM estimated). Three-game Prannoy was back to his usual best in the first round, with a narrow 22-20, 19-21, 21-17 win over Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong.

It's a day for racquet sports as Saurav Ghosal and Ramit Tandon are in action in the pre-quarterfinals of the Vitagen Singapore Squash Open, although the Indians face some tough contests. Ghosal takes on world no.3 Mostafa Asal of Egypt (2:30 PM) and Tandon faces former world no. 1 Diego Elias of Peru (5:45 PM).

Rohan Bopanna also became the oldest-ever player with a win at the ATP Tour Finals yesterday, continuing his run of breaking age records this year after becoming the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion (winning the Indian Wells doubles). Bopanna and his partner, Matthew Ebden are in action tomorrow,

Elsewhere, Anirban Lahiri is in action at the Indonesia Masters golf tournament, aiming to end his long-title drought, stretching back to 2015. Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Karandeep Kochhar, SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, S Chikkarangappa, Honey Baisoya and Yashas Chandra are the other Indians in the fray.

What happened yesterday?

