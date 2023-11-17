Indian Sports LIVE, November 17: Live sports news, commentary, scores and updates

Open Extended Reactions

Big win for Indian football

Late last night, the India men's football team notched up a massive result in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

India beat Kuwait in Kuwait in the second round clash, thanks to Manvir Singh's second-half winner. Lallianzuala Chhangte proved to be a Super Sub and the goal, a great team effort.

What's in store today?

Rohan Bopanna, who became the oldest-ever player with a win at the ATP Tour Finals, will know if he and partner Matthew Edbden have qualified for the semifinals, which depends on the group's other results at the season-ending ATP Finals.

What happened yesterday?

