Indian Sports LIVE, November 18: Live sports news, commentary, scores and updates

The big one: Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden will be in action in the semifinal of ATP World Tour Finals. The duo will face Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos for a place in the final. By winning the quarterfinal tie, Bopanna, 43, became the oldest player to reach the semifinal of the World Tour Finals and will be eager keep the momentum going and make more history on Saturday.

Also, we'll get you more updates from ICC Cricket World Cup, Indian football, badminton, hockey and more.

PV Sindhu and Prakash Padukone join forces

Two of India's most successful badminton players have joined forces as Prakash Padukone has taken up the mentor role in PV Sindhu's coaching set up. Early on Saturday morning, Sindhu posted on social media that she had been working with Padukone since August and "it's been uphill ever since."

Sindhu is currently recovering from a knee injury she suffered at the French Open last month and has applied for a protected ranking. Athletes can apply for a protected ranking in situations where they cannot compete for long periods: a minimum period of three months to a maximum of 12 or until such time as the player notifies BWF that the player wishes to enter a tournament again. That means Sindhu will be out of action until at least February 2024, unless she recovers sooner and feels she is ready to compete again. More on this here: Injured Sindhu gets protected ranking, could be out till next year

For those wondering and constantly asking me ��, the cat is finally out of the bag!! Prakash sir is assuming the role of the mentor in my setup. I started training with him at the end of August, and it's been uphill ever since. He's more than a mentor; he's my guide, my guru,... pic.twitter.com/KxYlo4dyBd - Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) November 18, 2023

