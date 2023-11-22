Indian Sports Live, November 22: Live sports news, commentary, scores and updates

Open Extended Reactions

Here are all the key updates from November 22, Wednesday:

What's happening?

A lot of badminton - the China Masters will see Lakshya Sen take on Shi Yu Qi, Priyanshu Rajawat take on Kento Nishimoto and Kidambi Srikanth face Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the men's singles while Rutuparna and Swetaparna Panda will take on Xian Zhang and Yu Zheng in the women's doubles.

A lot of shooting - the season ending ISSF World Cup final is on right now. In action today are Ramita, Elavenil Valarivan and Mehuli Ghosh in the women's 10m air rifle as well as Rudrankksh Patil and Hriday Hazarika in the men's 10m air rifle. The qualification rounds for these two events will start soon.

Also in store, from our end, Sunaadh Sagar's analysis of India's resounding defeat at the hands of Qatar and a rather bizarre post-match press conference from Igor Stimac, head coach of the Indian men's national football team.

What happened yesterday?

Pankaj Advani became world champion. Again.

Qatar strolled past India 3-0. You can find the match report right here

Our corresponden met Arsene Wenger

Divya TS finished seventh in 10m air pistol at the the season ending ISSF World Cup final

HS Prannoy beat Chou Tien Chen, Satwik-Chirag beat Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the China Masters

