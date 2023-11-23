Indian Sports Live, November 23: Live sports news, commentary, scores and updates

Open Extended Reactions

Here are all the key updates from November 23, Thursday:

Sat-Chi sail at China Masters

There's good news from badminton early on, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advance at the China Masters Super 750.

The top seeds beat Akira Koga and Taichi Saito of Japan 21-15, 21-16 in the second round, to sail through to the quarterfinals.

This is a good run for the Indians after early exits at the French Open and Japan Masters in the recent past. They are the top seeds here after reaching the world No 1 spot after the Asian Games but fell down the rankings to world No 5 after the two early exits and missing Denmark Open. (Note: the draws were made in advance, which means they retain the top seed position)

What's in store today ?

More action from badminton at the China Masters, where Satwik-Chirag and Prannoy are the only Indians to advance to the second round.

India continue their quest for a first medal at this year's ISSF World Cup final, the season-ending shooting event where the top 15 compete.

Cricket is back and it's India vs Australia again after the World Cup final on Sunday, this time in the T20I format.

What happened yesterday?

A not so good day for India at the China Masters, as Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat and the Panda sisters lost in the first round.

In the aftermath of India losing 3-0 to Qatar, our correspondent Sunaadh Sagar wrote on how Igor Stimac's statement about not taking the AFC Asian Cup seriously is fraught with problems.

Elavenil Valarivan finished seventh in the women's 10m air rifle at the the season ending ISSF World Cup final

Hriday Hazarika finished sixth in the men's 10m air rifle at the the season ending ISSF World Cup final

