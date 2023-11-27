Open Extended Reactions

Here are all the key updates from November 27, Monday:

Hello, Garnacho

Why not kick off the morning with some essential reading, courtesy Anirudh Menon? It might not be strictly Indian sports, but even a neutral would be able to appreciate the jaw-dropping bicycle-kick goal from Alejandro Garnacho in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League yesterday.

The goal evoked memories of Wayne Rooney's famous overhead-kick against Manchester City and the celebration was Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark 'SIUUUU' - but this goal was all, 100% Alejandro Garnacho - which is why it was ESPN India's Moment of the Weekend.

We will also bring you the best stats from European football for the weekend, with Anish Anand casting a curious eye over all manner of numbers.

What else is in store today?

FC Goa have a chance to climb to the top of the ISL table when they take on Jamshedpur FC at 8pm.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC will battle it out in the AFC Cup group stage clash at 7:30pm.

The second day of the men's National Boxing Championships will get underway today.

What happened yesterday?

Aditi Ashok won the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana, marking her second victory on the Ladies European Tour.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 19-21, 21-18, 19-21 to Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the finals of the China Masters.

Sunil Chhetri got on the scoresheet as Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

India beat Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead.

