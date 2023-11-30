Indian Sports Live, November 30: Live sports news, commentary, scores and updates

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN India's daily live blog is your best space to follow Indian sports - all the action and updates from the entirety of sport with an Indian bent. The blog is updated frequently, so don't forget to bookmark (or pin the tab) and check back often.

Here are all the key updates from November 30, Thursday:

What's in store today?

Bengaluru FC take on Punjab FC in the ISL and will have the 'Special One' in the stands: Neeraj Chopra.

Day five of the men's National Boxing Championships.

Action from the third day of the Syed Modi badminton tournament.

What happened yesterday?

Kerala Blasters played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Chennaiyin FC in the ISL.

Kidambi Srikanth lost in the first round of the Syed Modi badminton tournament.

Reigning Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra and India's best skeet shooters, Ganemat Sekhon and Anantjeet Singh Naruka, won gold at the National Shooting Championship in New Delhi.

Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa moved into the quarterfinals of the men's National Boxing Championships.

You can check all the details of Wednesday's news events here.