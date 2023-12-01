Indian Sports Live, December 1: Live sports news, commentary, scores and updates

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN India's daily live blog is your best space to follow Indian sports - all the action and updates from the entirety of sport with an Indian bent. The blog is updated frequently, so don't forget to bookmark (or pin the tab) and check back often.

Here are all the key updates from December 01, Friday:

The Pro Kabaddi League is back

PKL Season 10 is here on Saturday, and that calls for Shyam Vasudevan to enlighten us with everything you need to know about PKL 10. To catch up on all the narratives and off-season changes, you can rely on the only PKL preview you need to read.

For a further detailed look into how the squads shaped up after the auction, here's each team's lineup being graded and dissected. As always, do bookmark our PKL page that holds the entirety of our coverage, and here is a handy list of all the players bought in the auction.

What else is in store today?

Fresh from knocking Mohun Bagan SG out of the AFC Cup during the mid-week, Odisha FC are back in ISL action with a trip to Jamshedpur.

Day six of the men's National Boxing Championships, with semifinals in store.

Action from the fourth day of the Syed Modi badminton tournament - as Priyanshu Rajawat is the lone Indian left in singles facing off in the quarterfinals against Alwi Farhan of Indonesia. Treesa Jolly - Gayatri Gopichand face off against Tanisha Crasto - Ashwini Ponnappa in an all-Indian women's doubles quarterfinal - which is all that is left of India's interest in the tournament.

What happened yesterday?

The ISL saw a thrilling 3-3 draw for the second consecutive day, as Bengaluru FC came from two goals down to grab a point against Punjab FC at home - with Neeraj Chopra watching on.

The Syed Modi tournament saw many Indians exit the competition, with 11 women's singles players all failing to make the quarterfinals, while Priyanshu Rajawat was only one of ten men's singles players to go through to the quarterfinals.

The AIFF President revealed that I-League players were approached for 'match manipulation'.

Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa moved into the semifinals of the men's National Boxing Championships.

