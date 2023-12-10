Moment of the Year: Sheetal Devi finds perfection, despite all the odds

Open Extended Reactions

2023 was a truly memorable year for Indian sport. With so much having happened, ESPN India picks ten images that tell the story of the most stunning moments we witnessed over the year. Our 1st pick is the extraordinary champion, Sheetal Devi.

By the time Sheetal Devi qualified for the final of the women's individual compound event at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, she had already achieved so much despite facing so many odds.

Belonging to Loidhar village in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, Sheetal was born with Phocomelia, a rare congenital deformity in which the hands or feet are underdeveloped. When she and a few local coaches realised that she could be good at sports, they tried to get her a prosthetic arm, but it didn't fit. Instead of giving up, Sheetal pushed even harder. After a physical test, which showed she can make it in sports because of her upper body strength, she chose archery in 2021.