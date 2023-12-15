What's in a number? The tales behind unique jersey numbers

Open Extended Reactions

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's contributions to Indian cricket were further recognized on Friday, when the BCCI took the decision to retire his jersey number 7.That means no male player representing India can wear the no.7 anymore, even as the women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur continues to don the number in the ongoing India-England test series.

On that note, ESPN India takes a look at other interesting stories behind different jersey numbers from the world of sport.

Michael Jordan's #23; David Beckham's inspiration

Jordan's older brother was already on their school team wearing jersey number 45. One of sport's most iconic numbers was a result of simple mathematics. Jordan halved his brother's number, then rounded it up, and thus was born the number 23. Which, of course, he wore for most of his career with the Chicago Bulls (apart from a brief period in '94, when he wore 45).

Jordan's impact on the world of sport was evident -- David Beckham chose his number when he moved to Real Madrid from Mancehstar United. Beckham's famous no.7 shirt was already being worn by Madrid great Raul Gonzalez, and there was pretty much no chance of that being given up for the latest Galactico. Beckham would keep the number after leaving Madrid too, at Los Angeles Galaxy.

No.34 - A tribute to Abdelhak Nouri

In July 2017, when he was playing a pre-season friendly for Ajax, young forward Abdelhak Nouri collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest, which left him with "serious and permanent" brain damage that ended his career as a footballer. Many of his teammates from back then honoured him by wearing no.34 at their various clubs once they left Ajax.

An Abdelhak Nouri banner held up at Ajax VI Images via Getty Images

The list includes Donny van de Beek at Manchester United, Anwar El Ghazi at Everton and Justin Kluivert at AS Roma.

The only number to ever be retired by F1

With only 20 cars on the grid in any season, choosing car numbers in Formula 1 really shouldn't be a difficult ask, and for the most part, it isn't. Apart from the usual custom of the number 1 being available to use for the defending world champion, the only other restriction imposed in drivers is their inability to use the number 17.

That is as a tribute to Jules Bianchi, who lost his life after a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

For Virender Sehwag, nothing is better than something

Virender Sehwag was a path-breaking Indian opening batter in his time, but he was also unique in that he played white-ball cricket with just his name and no number on the back. His reason? It's just less trouble.

"I don't believe in astrology, but my family members do. Too many people used to call up and pester me and my family to use different numbers," Sehwag said in 2008. "I was so fed up that I decided not to take any of their advice. We play Test matches without numbers and hence I don't use any number on my T-shirt."

Kerala Blasters' #21 U-Turn

When Sandesh Jhingan left Kerala Blasters in 2019 after spending five years at the club, their recognition of his contribution to the club was to retire his no.21 jersey, which seemed bizarre at the time for a club that was only five years old at the time, and had only even made the playoffs in two of those five years.

Sandesh Jhingan made 76 appearances for Kerala Blasters in the ISL. Sandeep Shetty / ISL / SPORTZPICS

It was then compounded by the Blasters reversing their decision last year, after what can only be described as unsavoury scenes on the field when Jhingan faced them as an ATK Mohun Bagan player. Young defender Bijoy Varghese was given Jhingan's no.21 shirt last season, which is being worn in the current ISL season by Daisuke Sakai.

'You're not worthy of Pele'

That's what Santos president Marcelo Teixeira seemed to suggest after being elected to the post following the club's relegation from Brazil's top division.

"Until Santos is back in Serie A, which is its standard, we will not play with the number 10 shirt," said Teixeira, "This year's Brazilian league was named after King Pelé. We will continue in this mission. We will be back in the top division, but until then, we won't wear our most glorious shirt," he said.

1 + 8 = 9

You want the no.9. It's being held by perhaps the greatest no.9 of them all, a certain Brazilian named Ronaldo. So then what do you do? You learn from Ivan Zamorano. The former Inter Milan striker wore no.18, but inserted a small + symbol in between the two numbers. So...was he wearing no.9 after all?

Which year is it? See Gibbs's shirt

At the start of the millennium, Herschelle Gibbs wore shirt no.00. However, from 2005 to 2009, Gibbs decided to change his shirt number according to the last two digits of the year.

It's 2006, so of course Herschelle Gibbs is wearing 06. Alexander Joe/AFP via Getty Images

So, when he made his famous 175 in the greatest ODI run chase ever, he wore 06, but then wore 07 at at the World Cup a year later.

Dani Alves, a friend indeed

Throughout his decorated career with Barcelona, Dani Alves wore five different shirt numbers. While the first two - 20 and 2 - were just a result of availability and his position, the next two - 22 and 6 - were Alves' tributes to great Barcelona servants.

He first wore the no.22 to pay tribute to Eric Abidal in the 2014-15 season, and then during the 2016-17 season, he changed to the no.6 to pay tribute to current Barca coach Xavi Hernandez who had left the club to join Al-Sadd.

In Naples and Milan, the GOATs are untouchable

Paolo Maldini and AC Milan. Diego Maradona and Napoli. Two of Italian Football's greatest love stories also have another commonality. Maldini's no.3 at Milan is out of bounds for any non-Maldini. Maradona's no.10 is out of bounds for anyone at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.