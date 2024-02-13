Madubuike, Omenihu flew Nigerian flag high in outstanding NFL season

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to winning back-to-back Super Bowls and talks his mindset as he looks for more rings. (3:20)

Africa's NFL stars played significant roles for their teams in the just-concluded season, with players from Nigeria, which makes up the highest-contributing African nation, doing especially well.

Brandon Aiyuk, who is of Cameroonian heritage, was immense for the San Francisco 49ers in their run to the Super Bowl. Charles Omenihu (of Nigerian descent) played a key role in getting eventual champions the Kansas City Chiefs to the Allegiant, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah filled in nicely when the occasion came with his compatriot injured.

Meanwhile, Justin Madubuike (Nigeria, Baltimore Ravens), Boye Mafe (Nigeria, Seattle Seahawks) and YaYa Diaby (Guinea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) were some of the other players who had noteworthy seasons.

Moments of the Season

Week 1: Aiyuk sets the tone for Africa

From the opening week, it was immediately clear that Aiyuk was going to be an incredibly difficult man to stop, as he began with a bang - two touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers in their 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aiyuk set the ball rolling for Brock Purdy, who would go on to be one of the surprises (to some) of the NFL season with a superb campaign for the Niners at quarterback.

As the season progressed, other African players would go on to follow in Aiyuk\s footsteps with game-winning performances.

Cameroon's Brandon Aiyuk was kept quiet during the Super Bowl, but was one of the main reasons the 49ers got there in the first place, and was Africa's star offensive performer overall during the season. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Week 6: Madubuike lays down a marker

The Baltimore Ravens had a mixed start to the season, but announced themselves as genuine contenders to win it all with four victories on the bounce from weeks 6-9. Madubuike was arguably the one who set the wheels in motion with a dominant display in the first of those successive wins.

With the Ravens smarting from a defeat to the Steelers in their previous game, he made two sacks in a 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Week 8: Africa's huge week on offense

Week 8 was one of the most impressive for African players, particularly on offense, as Gus Edwards scored three touchdowns for the Ravens and Alvin Kamara got two for the New Orleans Saints. Africa was not without its bright moments on defense either in the last week of October.

The Ravens beat the Cardinals 31-24, with Madubuike making a sack, while the Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-27, with American-Beninese cornerback Paulson Adebo's interception also contributing to the cause.

Week 10: Mafe sets Seahawks sack record

As the Seattle Seahawks beat the Washington Commanders 29-26, Boye Mafe, whose parents moved to the United States from Nigeria, became the first player in franchise history to get sacks in seven games running.

Mafe hit Commanders QB Sam Howell to surpass the previous Seahawks record, set by Michael Sinclair (1997-98) - a remarkable achievement for the linebacker, who was only in his second NFL season.

Super Wild card round: John Metchie III caps off comeback season

John Metchie III was born in Taiwan to a Taiwanese mother and Nigerian father and has connections to another African country, Ghana, by virtue of his family having moved there. Metchie, his mother and brothers subsequently went on to live in Canada while his father remained in Ghana.

A national champion with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020, he had the world at his feet when he was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2022. However, leukemia forced him to miss out his rookie season, so for him to even make it onto an NFL field in 2023 was remarkable enough.

For him to shine with some important catches in the Houston Texans' 45-14 super wild-card round win over the Cleveland Cavaliers was the stuff of dreams - one of the brightest days in the NFL season, and not only for a player of African descent.

Conference Championships: Charles Omenihu helps Chiefs turn the tide

The Kansas City Chiefs were struggling towards the end of 2023 and looked a far cry from the Super Bowl champions they eventually became. One bright spark who helped re-ignite their championship hopes was Omenihu, who is of Nigerian heritage.

Omenihu made at least half a sack in six straight appearances between December and January. Having helped the Chiefs get their season back on track, he then capped it off with a sack in the 17-10 Conference Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens.

He paid the ultimate price as a torn ACL sustained in that game kept him out of the Super Bowl, where Felix Anudike-Uzomah fitted in well and made a tackle for loss. However, there is no doubt that Omenihu was the most influential African player in the Chiefs side throughout the course of the season.

'Three Super Bowl wins in five seasons? Don't mind if we do...' - Kansas City Chiefs' Charles Omenihu... probably. Kara Durrette/Getty Images

ESPN's African NFL Awards

African Rookie of the Year: YaYa Diaby (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Picked in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Diaby, who is of Guinean descent, far exceeded expectations in his rookie season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making 7.5 sacks. Without his efforts, it is unlikely the Buccaneers would have beaten the Saints to the NFC South Division title.

Africa-born Player of the Year: Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens)

Often overlooked due to having a reputation for running in touchdowns from close range rather than going on spectacular solo runs, Liberia-born running back Edwards deserves praise for being one of the most effective finishers in the NFL and one of his continent's best representatives. With 13 touchdowns, he was tied-fifth in the league this season.

African Offensive MVP: Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers)

In terms of impact, nobody could match Aiyuk, who was the 49ers' go-to man whenever they needed a first down in a sticky situation.

Had he received more chances in the Super Bowl, Aiyuk would have been our pick for Africa's MVP. However, he certainly had a career season with a career high 1,342 regular season yards across 75 catches.

African MVP & Defensive MVP: Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens)

Madubuike was Africa's most consistent performer over the course of the season. One of several defensive players who played starring roles (others include Foye Oluokun, YaYa Diaby, Samson Ebukam and Boye Mafe), Madubuike is set apart by his impact in an impressive side.

The Ravens looked set to take the Super Bowl at one point, but their run was ended by eventual champions the Chiefs in the Conference Championships. Even in that game, he made half a sack to add to his 13 in the regular season, getting the nod over Brandon Aiyuk in a tight contest for Africa's MVP only due to the manner in which he went down fighting for the Ravens.

The defensive tackle - a son of Nigerian immigrants - was in the final year of his rookie contract and has an extremely bright future ahead of him in the game.