A Dutch court convicted former Netherlands winger Quincy Promes of complicity in cocaine smuggling and sentenced him in his absence Wednesday to six years in prison.

Amsterdam District Court ruled that the 32-year-old Promes, who plays for Spartak Moscow, was involved in the import and export of hundreds of kilograms (pounds) of cocaine in 2020.

Promes, a former player for Ajax and Sevilla, lives in Moscow and did not appear at his trial in the Dutch capital. His lawyers told judges he denied the allegations.

Prosecutors had asked judges to sentence him to nine years.

Quincy Promes did not appear at his trial in Amsterdam. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

In a written verdict, the court said that Promes got involved in the drug imports despite being a highly paid football star with legions of fans and followers on social media.

"This makes it even more objectionable that the suspect tries to increase his wealth [and possibly also prestige in certain circles] through involvement in large international drug transports," the court said.

Promes scored seven goals in 50 international matches for the Netherlands.