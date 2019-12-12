While streaming live, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster accidentally revealed that he was paid $100,000 to watch an NFL Thursday Night Football game on Twitch. The news was first reported by CBS Sports. The 23 year-old wide receiver admitted this on stream while playing Fortnite with popular streamer Taylor "THump" Humphries.

"I did a stream yesterday, with [Timothy] "TimTheTatMan" [Betar], or like two days ago, we watched the Cowboys game, and I got paid $100K for that," Smith-Schuster said.

"Oh, I don't know if you're supposed to say that, but it's all good, it's all good," THump responded after a slight pause.

The $100,000 stream in question was his Dec. 5 stream with TimTheTatman. The two watched Week 14's Thursday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. Amazon (streaming giant Twitch's parent company) partnered with the NFL to stream Thursday Night Football games beginning in NFL Week 4.

Smith-Schuster is an avid gamer and has played Fortnite and other video games on streams, including a stream with Drake and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins in March 2018. He is partnering with Twitch and the NFL to participate in the Streamer Bowl series leading up to the Super Bowl.

Smith-Schuster was a second-round pick by the Steelers in the 2017 NFL draft. He has missed the past three games due to a knee injury, but his return is looking likely for the Steelers' Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills. He fully participated in practice today for the first time since Nov. 14, according to ESPN staff writer Brooke Pryor. The Steelers are 8-5 and in the playoff hunt.