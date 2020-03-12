The North reigns in College League of Legends coaches poll

With the second round of regional conference playoffs underway, the North remains the top College League of Legends conference in the country, led by No. 1 Maryville University.

A new playoff system that brings in four at-large bids for the College League of Legends championship will likely benefit the North, which has a series of marquee matchups in the second round. Five of the eight quarterfinalists in the North bracket are top-15 teams: Maryville, No. 2 Columbia College, No. 9 Illinois, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 12 Illinois Wesleyan.

For comparison, the South has three top-15 teams entering the second round of its playoffs, the East has four remaining and the West has two.

All of those teams will be tested in the upcoming bracket matches.

At least two top-15 teams in the North will be eliminated in the second round, with Maryville and Michigan State facing off as well as Illinois and in-state rival Illinois Wesleyan. The winners of those series will advance to take each other on in the next part of the bracket.

The South will have top-25 matchups between No. 7 Winthrop, which dipped in the poll after a regular season-ending loss to No. 14 LSU, facing No. 22 UT Dallas. No. 18 North Carolina State will take on No. 20 Texas on the other side of the bracket. Florida State, which nearly picked up enough votes to make the poll this week, will have a chance to prove itself against No. 13 George Mason as well.

The East has a high-profile match between No. 5 Waterloo and No. 8 Western Ontario, the runner-up from last year's College League of Legends championship, along with one other top-25 series: No. 10 Stony Brook vs. No. 23 York University.

There'll be one top-25 showdown in the West during the second round. No. 6 Arizona State will face No. 21 Cal.

Regular season play continues in the Midwest Esports Conference, which boasts two top-20 teams in No. 15 Robert Morris and No. 17 Grand View University. Those teams, which have been mainstays in the poll throughout the College League of Legends season, are the only non-regional squads to make the penultimate top 25.

Below are the full results of the top 25. Numbers in parentheses indicate the number of first-place votes for a team. The ESPN poll aggregates picks from nearly 40 coaches across North America every other week during the College League of Legends season.

Maryville (30) Columbia College (1) Harrisburg UC Irvine 1 Waterloo 1 Arizona State 2 Winthrop 3 Western Ontario 1 Illinois 1 Stony Brook 1 Michigan State 2 Illinois Wesleyan George Mason 2 LSU 7 Robert Morris 2 Toronto Grand View University 3 North Carolina State 5 Cal 1 Texas 2 Purdue UT Dallas 2 York University British Columbia 7 Ottawa 6

In: Purdue, York University

Dropped out: Simon Fraser, Virginia Tech

Also receiving votes: Simon Fraser, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Miami (Ohio), USC, Colorado