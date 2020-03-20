        <
        >

          Wizards, Capitals will finish their seasons -- via video games

          9:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The NBA and the NHL have both been shut down for over a week now. We should be getting excited for the playoffs -- instead, we're left wondering when we'll ever see competitive basketball and hockey again.

          Well, you're in luck -- at least if you're a Washington Wizards and/or a Washington Capitals fan.

          Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington are going to play out the rest of the Wizards' and Capitals' seasons, by airing one-hour video game simulations.

          It's not the real thing, but it's about the best we can do right now.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices