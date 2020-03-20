Wizards, Capitals will finish their seasons -- via video games

The NBA and the NHL have both been shut down for over a week now. We should be getting excited for the playoffs -- instead, we're left wondering when we'll ever see competitive basketball and hockey again.
Well, you're in luck -- at least if you're a Washington Wizards and/or a Washington Capitals fan.
Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington are going to play out the rest of the Wizards' and Capitals' seasons, by airing one-hour video game simulations.
First game: #WizBucks tomorrow night at 7:00 P.M. on @MonSportsNet & @NBCSWashington! pic.twitter.com/liqUgLtOAt— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 20, 2020
Caps fans, tune in on Tuesday ... https://t.co/zmFPYfD5ol— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 20, 2020
It's not the real thing, but it's about the best we can do right now.