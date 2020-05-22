The Race All-Star Series: How to watch Mario Andretti compete virtually with other racers

The Indianapolis 500 won't take place on Memorial Day weekend this year, but you can still watch virtual racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- including 80-year-old legend Mario Andretti. Here are the details:

How to watch

The Race: All-Star Series will air live on Saturday, May 23, beginning at noon ET on ESPN.

Who's racing?

Andretti -- a former Indy 500 and Daytona 500 winner, plus former Formula 1 and IndyCar champion -- will be making his esports debut.

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso will also be competing, plus six other former Indy 500 champs: Emerson Fittipaldi, Juan Pablo Montoya, Helio Castroneves, Gil de Ferran, Dario Franchitti and Tony Kanaan.

They'll compete against three World Touring Car champions and five winners of the 24 hours of Le Mans.