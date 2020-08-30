Bronny James joins FaZe Clan

Esports and gaming organization FaZe Clan has announced high school basketball recruit LeBron "Bronny" James Jr will join their organization.

The news was posted via two FaZe Clan tweets on Sunday afternoon with one including a hype video featuring basketball highlights of Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, as well as highlights from video games, namely Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

A highly touted high school player, Bronny James is No. 24 in ESPN's 2023 recruiting rankings. The younger James is also an avid gamer, having played Fortnite with FaZe Clan creators in the past.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons joined FaZe Clan as a content creator under the name "FaZe Simmo." Other athletes currently on the FaZe Clan creator roster include Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (FaZe Juju) and Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard (FaZe Hammer). Rappers Ugly God and Lil Yachty are also affiliated with FaZe Clan, while Migos member Offset is an investor of the brand.

In the past week, more prominent artists made esports investments public. Rapper Terrence "Pusha-T" LeVarr Thornton and retired rapper Sir Robert Bryson "Logic" Hall II announced their co-ownership of GG Group, the parent company of Chaos Esports Club, while Austin "Post Malone" Hunt joined Envy Gaming, the company that owns Team Envy, the Dallas Empire of the Call of Duty League and Dallas Fuel of the Overwatch League.

FaZe Clan has over 40 streamers on its roster, as well as competitive teams in Call of Duty League (Atlanta FaZe), Counter Strike: Global Offensive, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege, FIFA, Fortnite and VALORANT.