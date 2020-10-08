        <
          Madden NFL 21 adds Greek Freak and the Antetokounmpo brothers

          12:27 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Madden NFL 21 is getting freakier.

          Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas Antetokounmpo and Thanasis Antetokounmpo are coming to an updated version "The Yard," a backyard-style game that's part of the Madden NFL 21 gameplay, EA Sports announced. The promo even has them in Greek-themed uniforms.

          While some American NBA stars have dabbled in football -- LeBron James and Allen Iverson played in high school -- American football isn't all that popular in the Antetokounmpos native Greece.

          But, maybe the Milwaukee Bucks would lend Giannis and Thanasis to the Green Bay Packers or one of the L.A. teams could borrow Kostas when the NBA Finals are over.