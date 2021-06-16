Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). The awards don't get any bigger than Best Athlete, Men's Sports, and naturally the four nominees are some of the biggest names in sports. The finalists are: Tom Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl ring and fifth Super Bowl MVP in his first season in Tampa Bay; Connor McDavid, who led the NHL in scoring (again) with Edmonton; Nikola Jokic, who won his first NBA MVP award this season in Denver; and Lewis Hamilton, who won his seventh Formula One world title. Place your vote and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.