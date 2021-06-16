Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). It's tough to imagine a more loaded field than the one for Best Athlete, Women's Sports. The four nominees are gymnast Simone Biles, who unveiled high-flying and high-flipping routines on her way to a seventh national all-around title; tennis player Naomi Osaka, who won the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open; fighter Amanda Nunes, who retains both the UFC's featherweight and bantamweight belts; and Breanna Stewart, the WNBA Finals MVP who led Seattle to its fourth championship. Place your vote and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.