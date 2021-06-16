        <
        >

          ESPYS 2021 vote: Best Athlete, Women's Sports

          6:00 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). It's tough to imagine a more loaded field than the one for Best Athlete, Women's Sports. The four nominees are gymnast Simone Biles, who unveiled high-flying and high-flipping routines on her way to a seventh national all-around title; tennis player Naomi Osaka, who won the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open; fighter Amanda Nunes, who retains both the UFC's featherweight and bantamweight belts; and Breanna Stewart, the WNBA Finals MVP who led Seattle to its fourth championship. Place your vote and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.