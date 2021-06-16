Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). The nominees for Best Athlete, Women's Golf are Jin Young Ko, who sits atop the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings; Inbee Park, who currently sits at No. 2 in the Rolex Rankings; Sei Young Kim, the LPGA's reigning player of the year; and Nelly Korda, who has three top-three finishes in addition to one win already this season. Cast your vote and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.