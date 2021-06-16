Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). The nominees for Best NHL Player are Auston Matthews, who led the league in goals with 41 in 52 games; Connor McDavid, who led the league in points with 105; Andrei Vasilevskiy, a frontrunner for the Vezina Trophy; and Patrick Kane, who scored a milestone 400th goal in February. Cast your vote and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.