Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). The list of nominees for Best Driver starts with Lewis Hamilton, the reigning and seven-time Formula One champion. But it doesn't end there. Also in the running are IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon, NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Erica Enders, who won her fourth Camping World Pro Stock championship, the most of any woman driver in NHRA history. Cast your vote and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.