Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). Novak Djokovic, who won the Australian Open and French Open this year to raise his career majors total to 19, headlines the list of nominees for Best Athlete, Men's Tennis. Joining Djokovic on the ballot are 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem, 2020 French Open champion Rafael Nadal and 2020 Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev. Cast your vote and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.