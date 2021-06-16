Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). The list of nominees for Best Athlete, Women's Tennis begins with Naomi Osaka, who won the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open. Osaka is joined on the ballot by world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 2020 US Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka. Cast your vote today and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.