Ray Romano set to star in new Jim Valvano biopic

When legendary men's basketball coach and broadcaster Jim Valvano died from cancer in 1993, he had already touched countless lives with the heartfelt rallying cry he delivered during his iconic ESPYS speech -- "Don't Give Up ... Don't Ever Give Up!" -- and his improbable run to the 1983 NCAA championship with the NC State Wolfpack. Now, Valvano will inspire another generation thanks to a new biopic about his extraordinary life.

The film won't lack for star power, as Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond") will play Valvano. Romano also will produce alongside game1's Basil Iwanyk, Greg Economou and Mark Ciardi ("The Rookie"). The script will be written by Jim Strouse, whose prior work includes "Grace is Gone" and "The Winning Season." In addition, the Valvano family will serve as executive producers on the project.