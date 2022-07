The 2022 ESPYS presented by Capital One are finally here. It's time to decide which of your favorite athletes will win the show's biggest awards.

The nominees for Best MLS Player are: Valentin Castellanos of champion NYCFC and the 2021 Golden Boot winner; forward Jesús Ferreira of FC Dallas; midfielder Carles Gil of New England Revolution and forward Carlos Vela of LAFC.

Cast your vote now and tune in to the ESPYS on ABC on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.