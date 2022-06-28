ESPYS 2022 -- Best NFL Player

The 2022 ESPYS presented by Capital One are finally here. It's time to decide which of your favorite athletes will win the show's biggest awards.

The nominees for Best NFL Player are Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, MVP of Super Bowl LVI; sack leader T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the 2021 MVP; and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who led the league in rushing yards and rushing TDs.

Cast your vote now and tune in to the ESPYS on ABC on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.