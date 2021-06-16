Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners).

Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, 43, and PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, 50, both garnered two individual nominations for the 2021 ESPYS. Who could have predicted that a year ago? Other athletes who landed two nominations include Simone Biles, Breanna Stewart, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Nunes, DeVonta Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Nikola Jokic and Connor McDavid. Brady's Buccaneers, Stewart's Seattle Storm and Smith's Crimson Tide also are among seven contenders for Best Team. Other awards include Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best Game, Best Record-breaking Performance and more. And check out our 16-contender fields for Best Play and Best WWE Moment. Cast your votes below starting today and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Best Athlete, Men's Sports

Best Athlete, Women's Sports

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Best Game

Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

Best Team

Best Record-breaking Performance

Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer

Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer

Best MLS Player

Best NWSL Player

Best NFL Player

Best MLB Player

Best NHL Player

Best Driver

Best NBA Player

Best WNBA Player

Best Boxer

Best MMA Fighter

Best Athlete, Men's Golf

Best Athlete, Women's Golf

Best Athlete, Men's Tennis

Best Athlete, Women's Tennis

Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports

Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports

Best Jockey

Best Athlete With A Disability, Men's Sports

Best Athlete With A Disability, Women's Sports

Best Bowler

Best WWE Moment

Best Play