2020 ESPYS -- Vote for your favorite Can't-Stop-Watching Moment

Now's your chance to play director of the 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capital One. Do you want to cast Simone Biles, Anthony Edwards, Dearica Hamby or a backyard magician in the starring role? You get to decide by voting for the winner of the year's Can't-Stop-Watching Moment.

Today we introduce our bracket of 16 contenders. Watch the videos and then place your votes. On Sunday, the field will be whittled down to eight. Starting Tuesday, only four will remain.

Tune in to the ESPYS at 9 p.m. ET June 21 on ESPN to find out the winner, which will be decided by your vote. Ready ... action!

No. 1 Simone Biles vs. No. 16 Baby bat flip

play 0:41 Simone Biles' historic double somersault Take a look back at Simone Biles' historic triple-twisting double somersault in the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

play 0:21 Youngster clears the fence and flips his bat A young baseball player steps up to the plate, smashes a fence-clearing home run off his grandfather and flips his bat in celebration.

No. 2 Mabry Williams vs. No. 15 Kiara the volley dog

play 0:16 Youth soccer player gets nothing but net Lonestar SC youth player Mabry Williams adds a long-range swish to her backyard juggling routine.

play 0:34 This dog has a nose for the volleyball court Beach volleyball player Mathias Berntsen's dog manages to participate in a friendly game of volleyball.

No. 3 Anthony Edwards vs. No. 14 Sergi Llongueras

play 0:32 Edwards captures epic poster on ridiculous slam Georgia's Anthony Edwards slams on Vanderbilt's Braelee Albert for the epic poster, plus the foul.

play 0:43 Biker takes an extraordinary ride over water gaps Sergi Llongueras makes a handful of incredible leaps on his bicycle while riding in Barcelona, Spain.

No. 4 Dearica Hamby vs. No. 13 Austin Keen

play 0:47 Aces take late lead in dramatic fashion Sky PG Courtney Vandersloot commits a turnover, and Dearica Hamby nails a shot from way downtown to give the Aces the lead.

play 0:30 Surfer dives right into the water Skimboarder Austin Keen does a wild dive off his board into the water.

No. 5 Riley Sartain-Vaughan vs. No. 12 Spence Jones

play 0:20 Wife gets last laugh in bat flip showdown A's prospect Noah Vaughan launches one and flips his bat. Later, his wife, former Texas A&M Aggie Riley Sartain-Vaughan, gets her revenge with a big fly and bat flip of her own.

play 0:38 Dad bets son $1,000 he won't make shot Oklahoma wide receiver Spence Jones' dad is short $1,000 after his son hits an amazing shot.

No. 6 Speedy skater vs. No. 11 Obed Lekhehle

play 0:30 Skater shows off at top speed Check out this inline skater as he shows off next-level skills.

play 0:37 Incredible one-legged high jumper Obed Lekhehle makes this incredible high jump in the 2019 World Para Athletics Junior Championships.

No. 7 Garret Alcaraz vs. No. 10 Newtown's dramatic TD

play 0:35 High schooler with Down syndrome sets bench press mark Senior Garret Alcaraz doesn't let Down syndrome stop him from bench-pressing 355 pounds to take the lead for top bench press at school.

play 1:24 Newtown wins title on 7th anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting On the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Newtown wins the Connecticut Class LL state championship with a touchdown on the final play of the game.

No. 8 Thomas 'Snacks' Lee vs. No. 9 Tommy Morrissey

play 0:40 Jackson State team manager 'Snacks' Lee drills 3 from the logo Jackson State basketball's student manager, Thomas "Snacks" Lee, enters the game with two minutes left to play, hitting a very deep 3-pointer.