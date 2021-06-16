        <
          ESPYS 2021 vote: Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles land double nominations

          Jun 16, 2021
          • ESPN staff

          Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners).

          Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, 43, and PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, 50, both garnered two individual nominations for the 2021 ESPYS. Who could have predicted that a year ago? Other athletes who landed two nominations include Simone Biles, Breanna Stewart, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Nunes, DeVonta Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Nikola Jokic and Connor McDavid. Brady's Buccaneers, Stewart's Seattle Storm and Smith's Crimson Tide also are among seven contenders for Best Team. Other awards include Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best Game, Best Record-breaking Performance and more. And check out our 16-contender fields for Best Play and Best WWE Moment. Cast your votes below starting today and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

          Best Athlete, Men's Sports

          Best Athlete, Women's Sports

          Best Breakthrough Athlete

          Best Game

          Best College Athlete, Men's Sports

          Best College Athlete, Women's Sports

          Best Team

          Best Record-breaking Performance

          Best International Athlete, Men's Soccer

          Best International Athlete, Women's Soccer

          Best MLS Player

          Best NWSL Player

          Best NFL Player

          Best MLB Player

          Best NHL Player

          Best Driver

          Best NBA Player

          Best WNBA Player

          Best Boxer

          Best MMA Fighter

          Best Athlete, Men's Golf

          Best Athlete, Women's Golf

          Best Athlete, Men's Tennis

          Best Athlete, Women's Tennis

          Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports

          Best Athlete, Women's Action Sports

          Best Jockey

          Best Athlete With A Disability, Men's Sports

          Best Athlete With A Disability, Women's Sports

          Best Bowler

          Best WWE Moment

          Best Play