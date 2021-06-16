Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). All the nominees for Best Athlete, Men's Golf have a strong case to be the winner. Last September, Bryson DeChambeau flexed his muscles at Winged Foot on the way to his first major title at the U.S. Open. Dustin Johnson won the Masters last November with a record 20-under par. In April at the Masters, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win one of golf's majors. In May, Phil Mickelson, at 50, became the oldest major win in golf history when he won the PGA Championship for his sixth major championship. Cast your vote and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.