ESPYS 2023 vote: Nikola Jokic, Patrick Mahomes and Las Vegas Aces lead nominations

The 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One are finally here.

The Denver Nuggets, fresh off their first NBA title, have claimed nominations in five categories this year, including three for Nikola Jokic, who was named NBA Finals MVP after a dominating performance in Game 5. Teammate Jamal Murray gets a nod in the Best Comeback Player category, and the Nuggets are also up for Best Team.

Patrick Mahomes earns two nominations, in Best Athlete, Men's Sports, and Best NFL Player, and his Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs are on the Best Team board as well. Joining them there are the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, who hold four nominations, including two in Best WNBA Player with A'ja Wilson and Candace Parker.

tune in July 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to find out who brings home an ESPY of their own.