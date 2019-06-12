        <
          ESPYS Voting: Best Athlete in a Sport

          2:32 PM ET

            From the dominance of Zion Williamson at Duke to the birth of a legend in the making in Naomi Osaka, the battle for best athlete is a crowded field of champions.

            Make sure to tune in to the 2019 ESPYS presented by Capital One and hosted by Tracy Morgan, on July 10 at 8 pm | 7 pm central on ABC.

