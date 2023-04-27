        <
        >

          ESPN's TV schedule for the 2023 F1 season

          play
          First look at Mercedes' new all-black W14 (1:27)

          Mercedes have returned to an all-black livery with the W14, their new car for the 2023 F1 season. (1:27)

          8:01 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          ESPN is the exclusive home of Formula One in the U.S. in 2023.

          ESPN will show every session of every race across the season, commercial-free, on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.

          TV schedule (all times Eastern):

          Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the first of six races running with a sprint race this season.

          The format has been tweaked and now features a second, shorter qualifying event on Saturday.

          Here's everything you need to know about the changes.

          Friday, April 28

          Practice 1 - 5:25AM - ESPN2
          Friday Qualifying - 8:55AM - ESPNU

          Saturday, April 29

          Sprint Shootout - 4.25AM - ESPN2
          Sprint Race - 9:25AM - ESPN
          Ted's Notebook - 11.00AM - ESPN3

          Sunday, April 30

          Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race) - 5:30AM - ESPN
          Azerbaijan Grand Prix - 6:55AM - ESPN
          ESPN Post-Race Show - 9.00AM - ESPN3
          Checkered Flag - 9.00AM - ESPN3

          Race re-air - 7.00PM - ESPNEWS
          Race re-air - 10.00PM - ESPN2

          Miami Grand Prix

          Friday, May 5

          Practice 1 - 1:25PM - ESPN2
          Practice 2 - 4:55PM - ESPN2

          Saturday, May 6

          Practice 3 - 12:25PM - ESPN
          Qualifying - 3:55PM - ESPN

          Sunday, May 7

          Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race) - 2:00PM - ABC, ESPN+
          Miami Grand Prix - 3:25PM - ABC, ESPN+