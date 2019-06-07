Canadian GP diary: Grosjean tries to make peace with Montreal groundhogs

Take a look back at the lap that earned Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel pole position in Montreal in 2018. (1:26)

The Formula One paddock is a busy place that hosts a lot of serious business over a race weekend, but this blog will aim to bring you some of the more colourful moments from the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

New digs

In just 12 months, the paddock at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has been transformed. In place of the leaky tents and breeze-block garages, which had been the home of the paddock for three decades, an impressive three-storey glass and concrete edifice has emerged. The pit building cost nearly $60 million and means the cars can now leave the garages without having to be wheeled out first.

Given the freezing weather conditions Montreal endures each winter, the construction is even more impressive and, although there are still a few rough edges, it now rivals the paddock buildings of most modern F1 tracks.

"It looks beautiful," Lewis Hamilton said amid the smell of fresh paint in the press conference room. "It's only taken the 13 years I've been here for them to put it together, being it's one of the most attended races, I'm surprised they didn't do it sooner but it's great that they have. It means that they've made a real investment, it means this track is going to be here for a long time, as it should be."

The Canadian Grand Prix paddock is in the middle of renovation work.

Sebastian Vettel, however, still seems to be yearning for the humble paddock of years past.

"I like the roof construction," he said looking at the timber ceiling of Ferrari's Paddock Club hospitality, "but I don't know if it was necessary to have a new building. I quite like the camping style that we had before.

"I guess there was a reason for it, and for us the track hasn't changed, which is good news because I really like the track, but if it helps people visiting to be a bit more comfortable, that's fine. But I don't really care much about that."

Groundhog Day

After hitting a groundhog during Friday practice at last year's Canadian Grand Prix, Romain Grosjean went trackside to make peace with the local wildlife on Thursday. The large rodents inhabit the Ille de Notre Dame and are often spotted crossing the track during sessions.

@RGrosjean attempting to make up with the local groundhogs!



#CanadianGP #HaasF1

#r8g #CanadianGP

They access the circuit via small holes in the barrier and on the sight of Grosjean walking the track on Thursday, one of the groundhogs eyeballed him briefly before running back into its burrow. However, the groundhogs clearly didn't read the final part of the Frenchman's tweet to stay off the race track...

In the opening moments of Friday's opening practice session, Formula 2 championship leader and Williams reserve driver Nicholas Latifi -- replacing Robert Kubica for FP1, had a near-miss with one of them.

Fingers crossed there are no groundhog casualties this weekend.

Legal trouble

Haas' title sponsor, Rich Energy, recently lost a trademark dispute in the UK courts with bicycle manufacturer Whyte Bikes over its stag logo. The two parties are due to return to court this month to decide the next steps, but the original decision has opened the door for Whyte Bikes to lodge an injunction against Rich Energy.

The UK-based energy drinks company asked its team to remove the logos from its car and drivers' helmets for this weekend's race to avoid what it called a "media circus".

#richenergy #CanadianGP #F1

Rich Energy has already turned heads in F1, marking its tweeks with the hashtag #BetterThanRedBull and gloating on the social media platform after finishing ahead of the Red Bull team during one day of pre-season testing.