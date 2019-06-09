Ferrari lodges intention to appeal Vettel's penalty in Canada

Sebastian Vettel was angry after he finished the Canadian GP in second behind Lewis Hamilton, despite crossing the finish line first. (2:04)

MONTREAL -- Ferrari has lodged an intention to appeal the stewards' decision that cost Sebastian Vettel victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Vettel crossed the line in first place in Canada but was penalised five seconds for an incident on lap 48 of the grand prix, dropping him behind Lewis Hamilton in the final classification. After making a mistake in Turn 3 and cutting the apex at Turn 4, the race stewards judged that Vettel rejoined the track in a unsafe manner and forced Hamilton off the track.

After the race, Sebastian Vettel moved the No.1 board to the empty space where his car should have been. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP

When he was informed of his penalty over team radio, Vettel complained that "they [the stewards] are stealing the race from us." After the race, Ferrari confirmed it had lodged its intention to appeal the decision. By announcing its intention to appeal, Ferrari has 96 hours to lodge its formal appeal in which it would be expected to present new evidence to argue its case.

The original stewards' decision was as follows: "The stewards reviewed video evidence and determined that Car 5, left the track at Turn 3, rejoined the track at Turn 4 in an unsafe manner and forced car 44 off track. Car 44 had to take evasive action to avoid a collision."

The stewards document, which was issued by the FIA shortly after the race, also reminded Ferrari of its right to appeal "certain decisions" under Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Article 9.1.1 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules. Technically speaking, Ferrari is not allowed to appeal the penalty under Article 38.3 of the Sporting Regulations, but can appeal the decision to review the offence itself (i.e. rejoining the circuit in an unsafe manner and forcing Hamilton off the track) under Article 38.1.