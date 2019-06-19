French Grand Prix cheat sheet: What time does it start? Where can I watch it?

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is visibly upset after crossing the finish line first, but placed second after being assessed a time penalty during the Canadian Grand Prix. (0:59)

Vettel: Feels weird to cross the line 1st and not get the winner's trophy (0:59)

Three consecutive wins for Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has him 29 points clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas in a season Mercedes is absolutely dominating. What will be in store for us at the French Grand Prix?

What time does it start? How can I watch it?

This weekend's French Grand Prix is set to get underway at 14:10 p.m. BST and 9:10 a.m. ET. For U.S. viewers, all of this weekend's sessions are live on ESPN:

Friday -- Practice

Practice 1 - Friday, June 21, 4:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Practice 2 - Friday, June 21, 8:55 a.m. - ESPNU

Saturday -- Qualifying

Practice 3 - Saturday, June 22, 5:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Qualifying - Saturday, June 22, 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Sunday -- Race

Pit Lane Live - Sunday, June 23, 7:30 a.m. - ESPN3

On The Grid - Sunday, June 23, 8:30 a.m. - ESPN

Race - Sunday, June 23, 9:05 a.m. - ESPN

U.K. viewers can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1. Check local listings for all other territories.

The burning question: Which Vettel will we see in France?

Understandably, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was left seething after being denied victory in Canada last time out.

The four-time world champion was on track to end Mercedes' run of eight straight wins, only for a five second time penalty -- handed down by the stewards for cutting the track and dangerously re-joining on lap 48 -- to promote rival Lewis Hamilton to the front and ultimately gifting him a third consecutive win.

It was a bitter pill to swallow, arguably the hardest of his Formula One career. In the aftermath it looked as though Vettel was about to boycott the podium procedure, but he did take part once he had dragged F1's 'P2' sign in front of Hamilton's Silver Arrow.

Vettel has now had two weeks off to collect his thoughts, refocus and move on from the disappointment in Montreal. But will he be over it?

This weekend in France we're either going to see a more determined Vettel and one who is eager to make amends for what happened in Canada or we'll see an emotional Vettel that hasn't been able to move on. If it's the emotional version, you have to wonder whether or not the German will be sticking around in Formula One beyond 2019...

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari is seen in parc ferme after finishing second in the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Which car will suit the track?

Last year, in the first French Grand Prix at Le Castellet since 1990, Mercedes dominated with a one-two in qualifying and would likely have held those positions if Valtteri Bottas and Vettel didn't make contact on the run into Turn 1.

In terms of a competitive race this year, that doesn't exactly bode well. Mercedes can extend its winning streak to 10 with victory this weekend, but don't rule out Ferrari just yet.

The Circuit Paul Ricard shares some similar characteristics to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve where Ferrari was strong a fortnight ago. The Scuderia should find an advantage in the high-speed sections and we could have a great battle for pole position once again.

Down the order, keep a close eye on the Renaults. They finally managed a double points finish last time out in Canada and could do it yet again this weekend at a track they had great success at in 2018.

The stat files

88% -- British, German and French drivers have won 22 of the last 25 Formula One races in France.

2 -- Hamilton has only taken two wins in Round 8 of a season, the equal-fewest in any round between 1-17 in his career.

Circuit Paul Ricard -- The current circuit, but seven tracks have hosted a French Grand Prix since 1950.

11 -- Both Michael Schumacher and Alain Prost have taken 11 podiums in France, more than any other drivers.

16 races -- Max Verstappen has finished in the top five in every race since last year's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull waves to fans ahead of the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix. Charles Coates/Getty Images

Tyre talk

Available compounds: Hard C2 (white), Medium C3 (yellow), Soft C4 (red)

Mario Isolo, head of car racing -- "Our tyre choice this weekend is slightly more conservative than the tyres we brought to France last year, as the super-soft is no longer part of the 2019 range. Consequently, the drivers should be able to push hard from the start to the finish of each stint. Although a large part of the circuit has been re-asphalted, it should not make much difference to the track's characteristics. With this being only the second time at the circuit, teams still do not have a full complement of data, so we will see plenty of learning. We have already used Paul Ricard for testing this year, but that has been on a much shorter, separate configuration rather than the full grand prix circuit."

Minimum starting pressures: Front 23.0 psi, rear 20.0 psi

Weather forecast

You can expect it to be hot this weekend when the cars roll into Paul Ricard! The forecast says temperatures will hover between 28-30C from Friday through to Sunday, making life quite difficult for all of the drivers.

In a somewhat similar trend to what we've seen at other races this year, the likelihood of rain is slim at best despite some hovering clouds.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates on the podium after winning the 2018 French Grand Prix. Will Taylor-Medhurst/Getty Images

ESPN's prediction

Being denied victory in Canada will provide endless motivation for Ferrari and Vettel this weekend in France. I expect Mercedes' win streak to come to an end.

Winner: Sebastian Vettel