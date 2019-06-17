Bernie Ecclestone attends Spice Girls gig with Horner, Verstappen

An F1 camera on Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari caught his controversial incident with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton which cost him the Canadian Grand Prix. (1:35)

Bernie Ecclestone is clearly having no trouble spicing up his life without Formula One.

The former F1 boss attended a Spice Girls concert at the weekend along with the likes of Red Bull team boss Christian Horner -- husband of Geri Horner, also known as Ginger Spice -- and Max Verstappen. The famous British girl band concluded its reunion tour at London's Wembley stadium.

Horner posted pictures to Instagram showing the contingent who accompanied him to the gig, including Ecclestone and his wife Fabiana.

Nothing to see here.



Just Bernie Ecclestone at a Spice Girls gig 😂 pic.twitter.com/JNsCaD86En — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 17, 2019

Ecclestone was ousted from his long-time position as F1 boss at the start of 2017, but he has remained good friends with Horner, who was one of the few guests at his wedding to Fabiana in 2012.

Also in attendance in the group was Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, Verstappen's teammate Pierre Gasly and technical design legend Adrian Newey.

With plenty of time to kill before the event started, Horner had a chance to sample the drum set on stage, playing what sounded like a segment of 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac, the song which was used as the intro to the BBC's F1 coverage. In the comments, Verstappen jokingly referred to his boss as "Spice boy number one".