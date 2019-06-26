Austrian Grand Prix cheat sheet: What time does it start? Where can I watch it?

Lewis Hamilton will be looking for a fifth straight win when he arrives in Austria, a race Red Bull's Max Verstappen won from fourth on the grid in 2018.

What time does it start? How can I watch it?

This weekend's Austrian Grand Prix is set to get underway at 14:10 p.m. BST and 9:10 a.m. ET. For U.S. viewers, all of this weekend's sessions are live on ESPN:

Friday -- Practice

Practice 1 - Friday, June 28, 4:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Practice 2 - Friday, June 28, 8:55 a.m. - ESPNU

Saturday -- Qualifying

Practice 3 - Saturday, June 29, 5:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Qualifying - Saturday, June 29, 8:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Sunday -- Race

Pit Lane Live - Sunday, June 30, 7:30 a.m. - ESPN3

On The Grid - Sunday, June 30, 8:30 a.m. - ESPN

Race - Sunday, June 30, 9:05 a.m. - ESPN

U.K. viewers can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1. Check local listings for all other territories.

The burning question: Can Valtteri Bottas save this season?

In terms of excitement and competitiveness, season 2019 is hanging by a thread.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has won six of the past seven races, including the last four straight, to take a 36 point lead in the drivers' standings. With such a healthy lead and a Silver Arrow which at times looks unbeatable, Hamilton is the odds-on favourite to win a sixth world championship.

An inconsistent Ferrari outfit and a Red Bull which is simply not up to scratch means the only man that can really mount a challenge and make this season interesting is Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas.

However, after a red-hot start to the season that saw many dub the Finn 'Bottas 2.0', he has slowed down considerably. Last time out in France Bottas just wasn't able to extract the same amount out of the car as Hamilton, eventually finishing runner-up but over 18 seconds behind.

Nobody is quite sure if he can do it, but Bottas has to somehow get back to the level he was at earlier in the year, particularly in Australia and Azerbaijan.

The good news for Bottas, and Formula One fans in general, is that Austria is one of his best races. In his two trips to Spielberg as a Mercedes driver, he has been on pole position twice and won the race once. Boy, what he would give for maximum points this weekend.

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes prepares to race at the 2019 French Grand Prix. Charles Coates/Getty Images

Which car will suit the track?

Mercedes has taken the last four pole positions in Austria and are the obvious favourite to do it again on Saturday, particularly after how easily the Silver Arrows locked out the front row last weekend in France.

Ferrari has had the edge over Mercedes in the medium to high-speed corners this year, so don't be surprised to see the red cars close the gap at the front. Can they overtake them? Probably not.

After a difficult weekend in France, Red Bull should be much stronger here. The tight and twisty circuit will suit their package much more than the Circuit Paul Ricard and Max Verstappen will still have fond memories of winning 12 months ago.

There's no doubt Haas has had a massively underwhelming season to date, but it could turn around this weekend. Last year in Austria, the team managed to get both cars into Q3 before finishing fourth and fifth in the race in what is still Haas' best outing to date.

The stat files

Only third best -- Both Bottas and Verstappen have led more laps in Austria than Lewis Hamilton.

1997 -- The last time a Mercedes or Ferrari powered car didn't set the fastest race lap in Austria.

Alain Prost -- The only driver to have won on more than two occasions in Austria.

69.44% -- Hamilton has either taken pole position or the race win at 75 of the last 108 Formula One races.

0/8 -- Lance Stroll has not made it out of Q1 once this year.

Lance Stroll of Williams has had a horrible run of qualifying in 2019. Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tyre talk

Available compounds: Hard C2 (white), Medium C3 (yellow), Soft C4 (red)

Mario Isolo, head of car racing -- "Like last year, we have exactly the same nomination for Austria as we had for France. The difference is that the 2019 compounds are more evenly spaced, which should encourage more varied pit stop strategies and better racing. Austria is an unusual track, with lots of blind corners and unpredictable elements such as weather and traffic. This means that plenty of confidence, as well as exactly the right set-up, is needed to get the best out of the tyres on this short track and maximise all the different opportunities that present themselves; also in terms of strategy. Spielberg is a circuit where we have always had some blisters in the past; we are confident that we will see a difference this weekend with the 2019-specification tyre."

Minimum starting pressures: Front 23.5 psi, rear 19.5 psi

Weather forecast

If this race was one week earlier we would have almost certainly seen a serious downpour in Austria, instead the weather has cleared and a dry race is expected.

The forecast shows warm temperatures in Spielberg this weekend. It will peak at 30C on Friday before dipping marginally to 28C on Sunday.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull takes the chequered flag at the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix. SRDJAN SUKI/AFP/Getty Images

ESPN's prediction

Form suggests Hamilton will waltz away for yet another win, but his teammate has performed well at Spielberg in the past and, with the season now on the line, I expect it to continue.

Winner: Valtteri Bottas