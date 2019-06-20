Ferrari's Vettel evidence to be heard on Friday

Following Ferrari's review request of Sebastian Vettel's penalty in Canada, F1 released a car data comparison between the lap of the incident and the lap before. (1:23)

The FIA has scheduled a hearing on Friday to determine whether a review of Sebastian Vettel's penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix is necessary.

Vettel was penalised five seconds after running wide while leading the race in Montreal and rejoining the track in front of rival Lewis Hamilton. The stewards decided he had returned to the track in an unsafe manner and run Hamilton off the track, resulting in a penalty that ultimately cost him victory and demoted him to second place.

On Monday, Ferrari requested a review of the decision on the basis it had new evidence that had not been considered in the original in-race decision. The team would not comment on the nature of the evidence, but it is expected to include testimony from Vettel and GPS data that may not have been available to the stewards at the time.

The hearing will see the Canadian Grand Prix stewards reconvened at the Paul Ricard circuit ahead of the French Grand Prix where they will have sole discretion over whether the evidence presented by Ferrari is indeed new. If the evidence is considered admissible, a secondary hearing will be held in which the stewards' decision will be review in light of the new evidence.

The last request of a similar nature came after last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix when Williams appealed a grid penalty given to Sergey Sirotkin for the following race in Spain. In that instance the stewards held a teleconference with team representatives before rejecting the review request and issuing a nine-point document explaining why they felt no new evidence had come to light.