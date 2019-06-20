Verstappen eyes Le Mans with Aston Martin and father Jos

LE CASTELLET, France -- Max Verstappen would like to contest the Le Mans 24 Hours alongside his father Jos in an Aston Martin Valkyrie one day in the future.

Aston Martin has committed its new hypercar, designed by F1 legend Adrian Newey, into the famous endurance race in 2021 following the change in regulations for the World Endurance Championship. Those rules will come into effect for the 2020/21 season and allow manufacturers to race cars derived from road-going hypercars.

Aston Martin is currently Red Bull's title partner, meaning there would be few complications for Verstappen to take part in the race if there was no clash with his F1 commitments. Verstappen sees it as an opportunity to take part in the race with his father, Jos, who raced in F1 between 1994 (when he was Michael Schumacher's teammate) and 2003.

When asked if he would like to race in the Valkyrie, Verstappen said: "Well we haven't talked about it, but yeah. My desire is to do Le Mans one day.

"When it happens, I don't know. I'm talking to my dad as well, so he needs to train a bit! If I want to do Le Mans, I would like to do it with my dad."

The Le Mans racing Valkyrie will retain the looks of the road-going Aston Martin. Aston Martin

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has won the event for two years running with the dominant Toyota team, the most recent of which came last Sunday. The elder Verstappen, 47, has not raced at the famous race since 2009, which also happened to be with Aston Martin Racing's LMP1 entry. Verstappen won the LMP2 class the year before. His son is eager to experience the race in real life, having done some practice online.

"I've watched it a lot. I've been there when my dad was driving. I think it's a very cool race. What I like is that you have so many different cars in categories, going through the traffic and stuff, especially in the night.

"I find that it is really amazing to drive. I've done one myself online! It's a lot of fun. I couldn't get enough of the night driving."

Verstappen isn't the only second generation F1 driver with designs on the famous race. Haas' Kevin Magnussen also sees the new rules as a chance to fulfill a long-held aspiration to contest it with former McLaren driver Jan.

"I've always said I would love to do a race with my dad," Magnussen said. "With these hypercars, who knows what factories are going to commit to that and get into that. I would love to do that with my dad. I think that's the dream for me, to do it with my dad.

"If it wasn't for him, I think I would only be focusing on Formula One... not because I wouldn't like to do it, but because I've chosen this path and I'd be more focussed on this. But I would love to do it -- these hypercars look really exciting."