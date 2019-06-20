French Grand Prix diary: Hamilton skips media day for fashion icon Lagerfeld's memorial

Following Ferrari's review request of Sebastian Vettel's penalty in Canada, F1 released a car data comparison between the lap of the incident and the lap before. (1:23)

The Formula One paddock is a busy place that hosts a lot of serious business over a race weekend, but this blog aims to bring you some of the news stories you might otherwise miss.

Absent champ

Lewis Hamilton missed Thursday's media session at the French Grand Prix in order to attend the memorial of fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, who died on February 19 this year.

Hamilton was scheduled to talk to the media in the Paul Ricard paddock at 16:05, but after gaining permission from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff stayed in Paris to attend the memorial at the Grand Palais.

Speaking about Lagerfeld after his death, which occurred during F1's pre-season testing this year, Hamilton said: "I met him once. He is the Godfather of the fashion industry. He was effortless with his own fashion style and no one has had such a big impact on the fashion industry and left a great legacy."

The memorial, titled 'Karl For Ever', was organised by Chanel, Fendi and Lagerfeld's own brand and featured interpretative dances, music and theatre performances based on Lagerfeld's work. Hamilton is expected to fly to the circuit, which has its own airfield, in the evening.

Hamilton is closely linked to the fashion industry and has designed two collections with Tommy Hilfiger.

New lids on the block

Romain Grosjean has a new race helmet for his home race... it's quite something, too.