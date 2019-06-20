French Grand Prix diary - Kimi wears headphones so he doesn't have to talk to people

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel was visibly upset as the FIA rejected his appeal following the penalty that cost him victory at the Canadian Grand Prix. (0:27)

The Formula One paddock is a busy place that hosts a lot of serious business over a race weekend, but this blog aims to bring you some of the news stories you might otherwise miss.

"Just leave me alone..."

To say Kimi Raikkonen is a man of few words is putting it lightly. The 2007 world champion -- who once famously told his Lotus team to "leave me alone, I know what to do!" -- has gained a cult following for his monosyllabic responses over the years and frequently tops fan polls for the most popular active driver.

Like many drivers, Raikkonen wears headphones whenever he steps on the truck which takes the drivers around a circuit for the pre-race parade. However, as he told current team Alfa Romeo ahead of the French Grand Prix, that's not just because he wants to keep up with who is top of the charts.

"I listen to a lot of Finnish music, I [honestly] listen to to all kinds of music" he said. "I think especially on the drivers parade I often just keep them on my ears so people think that I listen and they don't want to talk to you..."