French Grand Prix diary - Vettel shows off wedding ring while Hamilton skips media day

The Formula One paddock is a busy place that hosts a lot of serious business over a race weekend, but this blog aims to bring you some of the news stories you might otherwise miss.

Vettel gets married

Amid all the talk of penalties and FIA reviews, there was some very happy news from the Ferrari motorhome in France. Between leaving the Canadian Grand Prix and turning up in the Paul Ricard paddock, Sebastian Vettel married his high-school sweetheart Hanna Prater. The couple, who have two children together and live in Switzerland, tied the knot at a private ceremony. Vettel was spotted wearing his new gold wedding ring during the French Grand Prix media day on Thursday.

Absent champ

Lewis Hamilton missed Thursday's media session at the French Grand Prix in order to attend the memorial of fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, who died on February 19 this year.

Hamilton was scheduled to talk to the media in the Paul Ricard paddock at 16:05, but after gaining permission from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff stayed in Paris to attend the memorial at the Grand Palais.

Speaking about Lagerfeld after his death, which occurred during F1's pre-season testing this year, Hamilton said: "I met him once. He is the Godfather of the fashion industry. He was effortless with his own fashion style and no one has had such a big impact on the fashion industry and left a great legacy."

The memorial, titled 'Karl For Ever', was organised by Chanel, Fendi and Lagerfeld's own brand and featured interpretative dances, music and theatre performances based on Lagerfeld's work. Hamilton is expected to fly to the circuit, which has its own airfield, in the evening.

Hamilton is closely linked to the fashion industry and has designed two collections with Tommy Hilfiger.

NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was famously fined for skipping media sessions while a member of the Seattle Seahawks, leading to him repeating the answer "I'm just here so I don't get fined" at press events he was obliged to do from that point on. As it was a Mercedes press session, Hamilton does not run a similar risk of a financial penalty.

New lids on the block

Romain Grosjean has a new race helmet for his home race... it's quite something, too.