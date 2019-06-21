Vettel: F1 should burn its rulebook and start again

LE CASTELLET, France -- After losing any hope of having his Canadian Grand Prix penalty overturned, Sebastian Vettel said Formula One should set fire to its rulebook and let its drivers race freely.

Vettel lost his victory at the Canadian Grand Prix after being hit with a five-second time penalty when it was deemed he rejoined the circuit unsafely ahead of Lewis Hamilton during their fight for the lead. Vettel had run wide and came back onto the circuit, which had forced Hamilton into evasive action to avoid a collision.

On Friday in Paul Ricard, the host of this weekend's French Grand Prix, the FIA dismissed evidence Ferrari had brought forward in the hope of prompting a review of that decision. Vettel spoke shortly after in the TV pen at the end of the Paul Ricard circuit and said the over-regulation of the sport has gone too far.

"Everybody is to blame," the four-time world champion said. "The problem is we are hurt with these things. I think they started a long time ago, did he cross the white line, or use too much kerb? Let us do what we want.

"If you are unhappy with how we race and how we drive then build different tracks - it's as easy as that. We have car parks with lines and kerbs on it.

"Anyways, it is what it is and as I said there are too many paragraphs but what do you change? I hope they just burn the papers."

When asked what he would do now the penalty had been rejected, Vettel laughed and said: "Retire!? At least I know I'm not in trouble again. I'm joking. I don't really care."

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said the decision marked a disappointing day for Formula One.

"I think that no doubt that as Ferrari we are all very unhappy and disappointed," he said. "We are disappointed certainly for Ferrari, but we are also disappointed for our fans and for our sport. We do not intend to comment any further."