Ferrari's bittersweet Saturday sets up nervy Austrian Grand Prix

SPIELBERG, Austria -- Despite some late drama in its garage, Ferrari managed to secure its third pole position of the season on Saturday. Charles Leclerc was the man to do it as a car issue kept Sebastian Vettel in the garage at the end of Q3.

It might not have been the front-row lockout the team probably should have claimed, but it sets up another golden opportunity for the win. And to think, it is less than a week since the red team was utterly trounced by Mercedes in France, leading to our first talking point from the session...

How Ferrari turned the tables on Mercedes: After qualifying 0.6s off the pace of Mercedes in France, Ferrari turned the tables with a 0.26s advantage over their main rivals in Austria. An impressive result just one week on from the Italian team's worst race of the season, but one that was also somewhat predictable.

All season Ferrari has held a significant advantage on the straights, and with 79 percent of the Red Bull Ring being taken at full throttle -- compared to just 60 percent of Paul Ricard -- the layout in Austria was always going to play to Ferrari's strengths. The SF90 has also been a match for Mercedes in high-speed corners this year and seven of the Red Bull Ring's ten turns are taken at over 200km/h, helping to hide the car's deficit in slow- and medium-speed corners.

If there is a ribbon of tarmac made to suit the SF90, it's the 4.4kms of the Red Bull Ring in the foothills of the Styrian Alps.

Leclerc also revealed that Ferrari has changed its setup direction to coax more front-end grip from the car this weekend, which gave him the positive turn-in he needed to attack the lower speed corners at Turns 1, 3 and 4. Combined with a brilliant lap from Leclerc himself on one of his favourite circuits on the calendar, we ended up with a new track record at the Red Bull Ring.

A nervy Sunday for Leclerc: The last time Leclerc was on pole was in Bahrain and it didn't end well. After easing to a comfortable lead ahead of Lewis Hamilton, a short circuit in his engine's injection system control unit cut one of his six cylinders and saw him drop to third.

After Ferrari saw Sebastian Vettel fail to run in Q3 in Austria -- albeit due to a completely different issue on a different spec of engine -- there are likely to be some nervous engineers on the pit wall during Sunday's 71 laps. The key will be to get a full understanding of Vettel's problem by Saturday night and double check everything on Leclerc's car while observing parc ferme regulations between qualifying and the race.

Ferrari know as well as anyone that the job in Austria is far from done.

Hamilton penalised Lewis Hamilton will lose his spot on the front row of the grid and drop three places on the grid for Sunday's race. The world champion appeared to baulk Kimi Raikkonen at the top of the hill during the session, despite noticing the Alfa Romeo approaching and jumping off the circuit at the last minute.

Raikkonen had no doubts about how the incident played out.

"He blocked me, as simple as that!" he said. "How can it be so difficult to move out of the way for people? And then there's radios and for sure every team is telling which drivers are going fast or not. Let's see what happens."

The F1 rulebook has been at the centre of attention recently and this was an interesting case as the incident did not prevent Raikkonen from progressing to Q2. But the letter of the law in this case has been followed -- as it was at the Canadian Grand Prix when Sebastian Vettel controversially lost victory.