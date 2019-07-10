British Grand Prix cheat sheet: What time does it start? Where can I watch it?

Max Verstappen and Red Bull ended Mercedes' 10-race winning streak last time out in Austria. Will the Silver Arrows strike back in Silverstone or is it Ferrari's time to shine?

What time does it start? How can I watch it?

This weekend's British Grand Prix is set to get underway at 14:10 p.m. BST and 9:10 a.m. ET. For U.S. viewers, all of this weekend's sessions are live on ESPN:

Friday -- Practice

Practice 1 - Friday, July 12, 4:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Practice 2 - Friday, July 12, 8:55 a.m. - ESPNU

Saturday -- Qualifying

Practice 3 - Saturday, July 13, 5:55 a.m. - ESPN2

Qualifying - Saturday, July 13, 8:55 a.m. - ESPNEWS

Sunday -- Race

Pit Lane Live - Sunday, July 14, 7:30 a.m. - ESPN3

On The Grid - Sunday, July 14, 8:30 a.m. - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, July 14, 9:05 a.m. - ESPN2

U.K. viewers can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1. Check local listings for all other territories.

The burning question: Can Lewis Hamilton become the GOAT at Silverstone?

Whether you like him or not, by the end of his illustrious career, Lewis Hamilton may well be regarded as the greatest Formula One driver of all time.

The 34-year-old already holds five world championships, has won 79 races, finished on the podium 142 times and scored pole position on 86 occasions. We'll have to wait and see how those numbers stack up against Michael Schumacher's when all is said and done, but this weekend Hamilton has a chance to do something very special: become the king of motor racing in Great Britain.

The record for most British Grand Prix wins is five, and that's shared by three drivers: Jim Clark, Alain Prost and Hamilton himself.

On Sunday, Hamilton has a chance to go ahead if he can come out on top, and based on what we've seen so far in 2019, you have to say he's the overwhelming favourite.

Mercedes failed to win for the first time this season last time out in Austria and you can be sure the world champions will be eager to get back onto the top step of the podium.

Lewis Hamilton will be looking to win a sixth British Grand Prix this weekend. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Which car will suit the track?

Mercedes may no longer be achieving the 'perfect' season, but they will certainly be favoured this weekend when the cars hit the track at Silverstone.

The Silver Arrows won every race in Great Britain from 2013-2017 before Sebastian Vettel saluted for Ferrari last year. Even still, Hamilton made him sweat by storming back from the rear of the field to finish an impressive P2.

The Mercedes has been strong in medium to high-speed corners in 2019 and that's essentially what makes up the classic Silverstone circuit. The more pressing question is whether or not Valtteri Bottas can extract as much out of the car as Hamilton.

Ferrari should have the edge over Red Bull in the battle for second, but keep an eye on Renault in their midfield battle with McLaren. Last year at Silverstone, Nico Hulkenberg finished fifth while Carlos Sainz was on track for points until being involved in a late crash.

The stat files

Luigi Villoresi -- The first driver to be awarded the classic British Grand Prix trophy back in 1948.

53 -- The 2019 edition of the British Grand Prix is the 53rd time it's been run at Silverstone.

6 -- The most Formula One wins, held by Max Verstappen, without a single pole position.

100% -- Every British Grand Prix has been held in England.

Valtteri Bottas -- The only driver to finish in the top four at every race this season.

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes celebrates on the podium after finishing third at the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tyre talk

Available compounds: Hard C1 (white), Medium C2 (yellow), Soft C3 (red)

Mario Isolo, head of car racing -- "The new asphalt has only been laid very recently, so it's going to be interesting to see what the effect of this will be in competition. It could make a circuit that is already fast even faster. We're nominating effectively the same compound selection as we did last year, which should be well-suited to cornering demands that are among the highest of the year, along with places like Spa and Suzuka. With the new asphalt and famously variable British weather, there will definitely be a few unknowns heading into this year's Silverstone race. This makes the exercise of data-gathering in free practice even more important than usual, in order to come up with the best strategy."

Minimum starting pressures: Front 24.0 psi, rear 21.0 psi

Weather forecast

Would it be a trip to Silverstone without an overcast forecast? Probably not.

You can expect temperatures to hover around 22C all weekend and while there will be plenty of cloud above the track, rain is only a 15 percent chance of falling.

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the 2018 British Grand Prix. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

ESPN's prediction

A return home always brings out the best of him and he will certainly be looking to make amends for what was a rather uncompetitive weekend in Austria a fortnight ago.

Winner: Lewis Hamilton