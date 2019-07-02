F1 confirms Verstappen won 'driver of the day' award after Kubica glitch

Formula One has confirmed Max Verstappen won its Austrian Grand Prix driver of the day vote, saying a technical error resulted in Williams' Robert Kubica initially being given that award.

During the wait for the winner of the race to be confirmed, it was noted that Kubica, who finished three laps down in 20th, had been voted the standout performer of the grand prix. Any reference to it was quickly removed from F1's official website as it investigated the result.

On Tuesday, F1 confirmed Verstappen had won the award with 74 percent of the vote, ahead of the man he passed for victory, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, on 11 pecent. McLaren's Carlos Sainz earned seven percent of the vote for his drive from the back of the grid to eighth.

Verstappen turned in a thrilling performance to win, fighting back from a slow start to pass Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and Leclerc for the win. The wheel-banging move on Leclerc was contentious and was investigated by the stewards after he crossed the line. It took four hours for them to confirm no further action would be taken.

The driver of the day award was introduced online in 2016.

Verstappen leads the way in that award so far, having won it 19 times since its inception -- Austria is his third of this season, after Spain and Monaco. Sebastian Vettel has the second most, 15, while reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton is tied with Daniel Ricciardo on seven.