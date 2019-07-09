Norris to stay at McLaren in 2020

McLaren has handed an extended contract to teenage driver Lando Norris after a stellar start to his rookie Formula One season.

Norris, 19, stepped up to the team this year to form an all-new line-up with Carlos Sainz. The Englishman joined McLaren in a development role in 2017 following an impressive start to his junior career.

Together with Sainz he has helped McLaren's surge up the midfield order this season -- after several difficult years, the team has shown signs of progress since the start of 2019 and is currently a comfortable fourth in the championship. At the Austrian Grand Prix, Norris finished sixth -- equaling his best result of the year so far as he finished there in Bahrain, which was his second race in F1.

On Monday, ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, it was confirmed Norris will remain at the team for another season.

